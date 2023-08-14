Six Nations Police upgrade charges after woman found with life threatening injuries passes away

OHSWEKEN,SIX NATIONS- Six Nations Police have upgraded charges against a 28-year-old man to Dangerous Driving Causing Death after a woman found on River Range Road suffering life-threatening injuries passed away.

Six Nations Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an injuried female Friday, August 4, 2023, at about 10:00 PM. The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Six Nations Police announced Monday (Aug., 14) “Sadly, on Friday, August 11, 2023, the she passed away as a result of her injuries.”

Police have upgraded charges against Dalton Hill-Doxtador, 28, of Ohsweken to:

– Fail to Comply with Release Order

– Dangerous Driving Causing Death

– Disobey Court Order

– Impaired Operation Causing Death

– Assault Peace Officer

Hill-Doxtador has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation is continuing. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

