National News
Six Nations Police upgrade charges after woman found with life threatening injuries passes away

August 14, 2023 9 views

OHSWEKEN,SIX NATIONS- Six Nations Police have upgraded charges against a 28-year-old man to Dangerous Driving Causing Death after a woman found on River Range Road suffering life-threatening injuries passed away.
Six Nations Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an injuried female Friday, August 4, 2023, at about 10:00 PM. The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Six Nations Police announced Monday (Aug., 14) “Sadly, on Friday, August 11, 2023, the she passed away as a result of her injuries.”
Police have upgraded charges against  Dalton Hill-Doxtador, 28, of Ohsweken to:
– Fail to Comply with Release Order
– Dangerous Driving Causing Death
– Disobey Court Order
– Impaired Operation Causing Death
– Assault Peace Officer
Hill-Doxtador has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation is continuing. Police are asking any witnesses or  anyone with information  to please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

