Brantford Police charge 18 people and seize almost $100 million in illegal cannabis

August 14, 2023 110 views

Brantford Police arrest 18 seize almost $100 million in illegal cannabis operation in the city. (BPS supplied photo)

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police have arrested 18 people and seized almost $100 million in illegal cannabis after dismanteling a large-scale drug operation operating in an industrial building in the city.

The investigation was launched by the Brantford Police Service Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (TIGER) and Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET)was launched in July, 2023.

Brantford Police seize almost $100 million in illegal cannabis in industrial building in city. (BPS supplied photo)

The joint police forces  raided an industrial building on Moahwk Street near Crandell Avenue Wed., August 9, 2021 after obtaining a S.87 S.87 Cannabis Act search warrant .

As a result of the search warrant, officers seized:

  • 83,435 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, with an estimated value of $83,435,000 ($1000/plant)
  • 5147.8 pounds of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of $12,869,500 (if sold by the pound)

Total estimated value: $96,304,500.

Police said during the search officers arrested 18 people “who appeared to be directly involved with and living within the illegal grow operation.” The 18 are facing charges of unlawfully producing and/or cultivating cannabis without authorization, contrary to S.12(6)(a) of the Cannabis Act.

This investigation is ongoing.

Brantford Police said  the “investigation is another successful endeavor, helping to minimize the threat to our communities caused by the illegal distribution of substances, and the subsequent criminal activity related to it. By disrupting the operation of criminal networks, our goal is to assist our communities by reducing the violence and exploitation surrounding the trade.”

In support of the search warrant and arrests related to the investigation, the Brantford Police Service said it  would like to recognize the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and the Canada Border Services Agency for their assistance, saying the provincial and federal partnerships demonstrate the continued dedication in keeping communities safe in Ontario.

The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), Canada Border Services Agency, BPS High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT), BPS Criminal Intelligence Unit, and BPS uniformed officers. The Brantford Police Service would also like to thank Brantford Fire and the City of Brantford Public Works department for their assistance

Anyone who would like to report information related to criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ 

