Chiefs win series opener of league championship final versus visiting Lakers

Randy Staats (Number 83) scored twice in the Six Nations Chiefs’ Game 1 victory in the

Major Series Lacrosse championship final on Tuesday. (Photo by Darryl Smart)

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

It took them a while to get going.

But thanks in part to five late first-period goals, the Six Nations Chiefs were able to emerge victorious in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) championship final series versus the Peterborough Lakers on Tuesday.

Six Nations downed the visiting Lakers 10-7 in the match, which was held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA).

Peterborough opened the scoring in Tuesday’s contest. And even though it took almost until the 15-minute mark of the first period to get on the board, the Chiefs had a flurry of late goals in that initial period to enjoy a 5-1 advantage after 20 minutes of action.

“It took a while (to score) but I’m definitely happy with the way the period ended,” said Six Nations’ head coach John Tavares.

The Chiefs’ bench boss was also obviously pleased his charges were able to register the W in the series opener.

“The guys are confident,” Tavares said. “But they have a big job ahead of them. It’s only one game. Somebody has to be 1-0 and I’m glad it’s us because we maintain home-floor advantage.”

The Chiefs secured themselves that edge of an extra playoff game at home in each MSL series this season by finishing atop the league’s regular season standings with a 14-2-0 record.

The Lakers, the four-time defending national Mann Cup champs, placed second with a 12-4-0 mark.

“We may have a little more depth on offence,” Tavares said, when asked where his squad might have an edge on the Lakers this year.

But tons of members of the Peterborough roster have plenty of playoff experience, as is evidenced by the club’s four consecutive league and national titles.

The Lakers and Chiefs had also squared off in the 2022 MSL championship final. Peterborough captured that best-of-seven series in six games en route to yet another Canadian crown.

Tuesday’s opener was a rather clean affair. The two squads combined for a total of just 10 minor penalties, six for Six Nations and four for the Lakers.

And two of the Chiefs’ infractions were bench minors for having too many men on the floor, once in the first period and once in the middle frame.

Austin Staats had a game-high five points, including four goals, for the Chiefs in the series opener.

Eric Fannell was next in line with four points for the Six Nations squad. Fannell scored once and was credited with three assists.

Lyle Thompson and Randy Staats added two goals each for the Chiefs. And Ben McIntosh netted the other Six Nations goal.

Meanwhile, Doug Jamieson earned the starting assignment between the pipes for the Six Nations side and picked up the win.

Game 2 in the series will be held Thursday at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Chiefs will then host Game 3 this coming Monday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. The series will then resume in Peterborough on Aug. 23.

If necessary, Games 5 through 7 would be staged Aug. 25 at the ILA, Aug. 27 in Peterborough and Aug. 29 in Six Nations.

