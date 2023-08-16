Woodlands latest art exhibit features new Indigenous artists

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Woodland’s 48th annual Indigenous Art exhibit is boasting the largest first-time entrance of works by new artists yet. The opening reception on Saturday (July 30), drew hundreds of people to the Woodland Cultural Centre to find a striking collective of paintings, photography, carvings, beadwork, pottery, ceramics, and mixed media works that filled the room with life. Artworks that talk to each other, said Woodland’s curator Patricia Deadman. “I found this year that really the pieces start talking to one another and, and that’s really quite unusual for a juried exhibition,” she said . There were over 100 submissions making it difficult to choose works, Deadman said. Fifty-two works by 41 artists were selected this year. “It’s really hard to put…



