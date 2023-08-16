Local News
ticker

SN Elected Council to look at residency bylaw after complaints

August 16, 2023 42 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is reviewing its residency by-law amid complaints from community members. Rick Clause told SNEC at its August 8th meeting his family has suffered abuse and threats from a non-Six Nations Band member who has taken up residency here. Clause said it has taken him years to get a home at Six Nations. “How can he be here,” he asked SNEC. “There’s some French people living here for years. Why are all these people given all these privileges on our land. I got lot of friends wanna come home. Come home to what? “ Clause attended the council chambers in-person as a delegation with some of his family members only to find council members joined via Zoom. Clause used a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. First Nations coalition seeks leave to join case to support salmon farm closures 

August 16, 2023 37

VICTORIA- A coalition representing 19 British Columbia First Nations and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs…

Read more
National News

Wildfires continue to menace large areas of N.W.T., moving close to Yellowknife

August 16, 2023 35

Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of…

Read more