SN Elected Council to look at residency bylaw after complaints

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is reviewing its residency by-law amid complaints from community members. Rick Clause told SNEC at its August 8th meeting his family has suffered abuse and threats from a non-Six Nations Band member who has taken up residency here. Clause said it has taken him years to get a home at Six Nations. “How can he be here,” he asked SNEC. “There’s some French people living here for years. Why are all these people given all these privileges on our land. I got lot of friends wanna come home. Come home to what? “ Clause attended the council chambers in-person as a delegation with some of his family members only to find council members joined via Zoom. Clause used a…
