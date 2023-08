Six Nations Elected Council to be in person for first session since COVID-19

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is heading back to the council chambers for at least one meeting. SNEC passed a motion at its August 8th ZOOM meeting to meet in person with two community members later this month over an issue of a non-band member living at Six Nations Councillor Greg Frazer, attending by ZOOM as chair, was in Kahnawake attending an Iroquois Caucus meeting. He said the motion would require a majority of its members to be present in-person at the chambers. The motion came after a community member said he had been trying to meet with SNEC over a residency by-law grievance. Rick Clause, who was at the band office during the August 8 General Council meeting, questioned council members’ failure to…



