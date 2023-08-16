Six Nations Elected Council to hold AGA featuring Walk the Tract event

Local News
With only three months left in their term Six Nations Election Council (SNEC) is hosting it’s first “annual general assembly” that is expected to focus on its almost four years in council. SNEC announced the meeting at its August 8th meeting. “We haven’t had (an AGA) in a long time,” remarked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Darrin Jamieson. The AGA will take place August 24 between 5 pm and 9 pm at the Community Hall, he said. There will be booths set up from all Six Nations of the Grand River council departments, and there will also be a presentation, he added. The presentation will cover what has happened during this term of Council, and also discuss future plans that have been developed, said Jamieson. He said a booklet which will…

