Six Nations Police upgrade charges after woman passes away

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS- Six Nations Police have upgraded charges against a 28-year-old man to Dangerous Driving Causing Death after a woman found on River Range Road suffering life-threatening injuries passed away. Six Nations Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an injuried female Friday, August 4, 2023, at about 10:00 PM. The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, on Friday, August 11, 2023, the she passed away as a result of her injuries. The charges against the accused in this matter, Dalton Hill-Doxtador, 28, of Ohsweken, ON have been upgraded to the following: – Fail to Comply with Release Order – Dangerous Driving Causing Death – Disobey Court Order – Impaired Operation Causing Death – Assault Peace Officer The man has been remanded in custody pending…



