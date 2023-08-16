Court says no to Indian Day School compensation deadline extension

‘This decision should not be taken as a dismissal of the concerns put forward;’ court docs say A Federal Court decision says no to any extension for Indian day school survivors to apply for compensation. The Federal Court decision released Thursday, Six Nations Elected Council had sought a deadline extension for day school survivors to file claims charging both theCOVID-19 pandemic and process deficiencies impacted survivors ability to file. On Thursday the court said no, refusing to extend the deadline. “We had thought that the record was very clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on the ability for people to make claims,” said Louis Sokolov, legal council for Audrey Hill who represented day school survivors. Six Nations, the largest Indigenous community in Canada with more than 28,000…
