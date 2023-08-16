Six Nations Firefighters in labour dispute with band council

Six Nations Firefighters in labour fight with Six Nations Elected Council over right to bargain collectively By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is facing off with its firefighters in a labour hearing that could see the first unionization of local “band “ employees. The hearing before Canada’s Industrial Relations Board began last week and is continuing his week. At the heart of the argument is a bid by Six Nations Fire Fighters and Fire Captains to uphold their rights under the federal labour code. If successful they could join the ranks of local federal employees including nurses, some health employees and teachers, all members of unions and working at Six Nations. A win would mean they can begin to bargain collectively with their employer (the Six Nations…



