THEY ARE THE ONTARIO CHAMPIONS!

August 16, 2023 36 views
Six Nations U91 team won the Ontario A Championship at the provincials last week bringing a crowd of locals out to welcome the young champions home in style. Six Nations Fire and police led a long parade through the community to the Six Nations arena in a community welcome to the champions. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations U91 team won the Ontario A Championship at the provincials last week bringing a crowd of locals out to welcome the young champions home in style. Six Nations Fire and police led a long parade through the community to the Six Nations arena in a community welcome to the champions. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

