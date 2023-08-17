Hydro planned powerage to hit Six Nations Sunday

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations will have two planned power outages this Sunday. The two outages will take place Sunday (August 20) from 8 am to 12 pm, and 1pm to 5pm.

Six Nations posted on their Facebook page Thursday (August 17) that Hydro One said affected community members were contacted and notified of the outages.

Turtle Island News contacted Six Nations who said they did not have information to offer at this time about why the outage was occurring, and why there was such short notice given to the public.. Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services and Six Nations Police said they had no comments about the outage at this time.

The Hydro One website indicates that new hydro equipment is being installed but there is no information about what type of equipment and what kind of work will take place this weekend.

The areas affected by Hydro One’s planned outage can be viewed on their online map under “future outages”

https://d8bkcndcv6jca.cloudfront.net/. Hydro One’s toll free information line 1-888-664-9376.

According to Hydro One’s online map, customers in areas south of Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line, and north of Cayuga Road and

Mississauga Road may be affected. Hydro One estimates the planned outage this weekend will affect 587 customers/households.

Hydro One recommends its customers to follow these guidelines to prepare for the planned outages:

Ensure appliances, such as the stove, are turned off Ensure that all cell phones and other devices are fully charged before

the outage begins (rotary dial landline phones will work, but not cordless phones).

Use a battery powered alarm clock or cell phone to ensure Sunday morning alarms aren’t missed

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible and use a cooler with ice for items needed during the planned outage

If water services will be affected at your home, consider filling jugs of water to use for drinking and cooking

If using a generator, be sure to use it in a dry area outdoors, and away

from open windows, doors, and vents

The last planned power outage happened June 3rd, when Hydro One updated

its Caledonia station. Unlike this Sunday’s power outage, that outage

took place overnight and affected the majority of households in Six

Nations.

