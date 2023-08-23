Air Inuit offering cheaper travel south for Inuit beneficiaries

By Cedric Gallant

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Air Inuit says it will provide all Inuit beneficiaries of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement who are travelling south access to four discounted tickets on its scheduled flights.

The price of the first three tickets is capped at $500 while the fourth ticket can be purchased at a 70 per cent discount, the airline announced in a news release.

The offer is part of the Ilaujug program, which was created in partnership with Makivvik Corp. to make air travel more affordable for Inuit in Nunavik, according to the Air Inuit website.

Ilaujuq certificates can be used only to travel directly to and from Nunavik and Montreal or Quebec City, but not between communities. The price cap is valid for both Air Inuit and Canadian North flights.

The certificates can also be used as a 70 per cent discount on cargo rates for shipment of an all-terrain vehicle, snowmobile or outboard motor. However, this offer is only applicable on a shipment coming from the La Grande hub or another Nunavik community.

Air Inuit said it is offering the tickets as a way to help mark its 45th year of operations.

According to its website, the tickets are not transferable.

Cedric Gallant/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/NUNATSIAQ NEWS/LJI is a federally funded program

Add Your Voice