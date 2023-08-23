Experience the ‘Indigenous Peoples Experience’ at Fort Edmonton Park

By Deidre Thomas

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Indigenous Peoples Experience is truly an experience for individuals and families eager and curious to know more about the rich history and diversity of First Nations’ and Metis peoples’ in Alberta; specifically in the Beaver Hills and Edmonton area.

Unveiled at Fort Edmonton Park in July, 2021, the exhibit respects, highlights and honours the voices of Indigenous culture.

The perspectives of over fifty Indigenous Elders, community members and educators helped to guide the concept of the exhibit and bring it to life. Vital engagement with local Indigenous communities, extensive research and review of historical documents was also instrumental in the planning process.

Visitors can expect interactive and engaging video and sound displays, view historical Indigenous artifacts and learn more about the stories and teachings of various nations including Dene, Blackfoot, Michif, Anishinaabe, Cree and Nakota.

The exhibit also honours connection to land for visitors to immerse themselves in Indigenous stories, music, art and text. The past is brought to life as the exhibit provides a walk-through experience for visitors to explore and learn.

The world class facility offers truth and knowledge for all visitors to learn about residential schools, the loss of buffalo on the land and the painful epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

To ensure authenticity and accuracy, the park collaboratively partnered with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations and the

Metis Nation of Alberta. The exhibit also won the THEA award in 2022 for “Outstanding Achievement.” The award recognizes and celebrates work in educational, historical and entertainment projects.

The exhibit is a sacred reminder of the ongoing reconciliation and healing that the country is undergoing. Through education, perspective, healing and learning, the Indigenous Peoples Experience paves the way for current and future generations to immerse in knowledge and understanding.

Deidre Thomas/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/ALBERTA NATIVE NEWS/LJI is a federally funded program.

To learn more visit Indigenous Peoples Experience at fortedmontonpark.ca.

