Ottawa looked at changes to land claims process, acknowledged issues: documents

OTTAWA- Newly released internal documents show Canada has been pondering a new way to settle First Nation land claims.

In briefing materials prepared for the deputy minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, the federal government also acknowledged issues with the current specific claims process.

Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations by Canada, including the administration of land or other assets.

The July 2022 documents say Canada was mulling over changes to language about land surrenders, noting some First Nations are unwilling to settle land claims if they have to relinquish their title.

Instead, federal officials suggested the use of a “promissory estoppel,” which is essentially a promise that First Nations won’t reignite their cases after they’ve been settled.

The records were released to The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.

