Feds blamed AFN for delays, slow progress on First Nations policing bill: document

By Alessia Passafiume and Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Federal officials worried long-promised legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service was being delayed by Assembly of First Nations hesitations about the bill, newly released internal documents show. Records obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act also appear to show that one of the sticking points for both the advocacy organization and Ottawa is whether to recognize policing as an area of First Nations jurisdiction, something the government has done when it comes to child-welfare services. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised his government would bring forward a new First Nations policing law in 2020 after years of calls from Indigenous leaders. The federal government committed to co-develop the law with the Assembly of First Nations, which…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice