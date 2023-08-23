Local News
Six Nations’ heart goes out to children left behind

August 23, 2023 34 views
Jocelyn Greene and her children

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Family and friends are raising their voices and rallying behind the children of a beloved Six Nations woman who lost her life to violence. On Friday (August 11) Jocelyn Greene died in Hamilton General Hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries from a violent incident family and friends describe as a case of domestic abuse. Greene was 27 years old. Her partner Dalton Hill-Doxtator, 28, has been remanded in custody. He is facing charges including Dangerous Driving Causing Death, and Impaired Operation Causing Death in relation to the August 4 incident which put Greene in hospital. Ironically Greene’s death comes in the wake of the Six Nations Elected Council hearing from its anti-bullying task force that the community suffers from “epidemic proportions” of bullying In the…

