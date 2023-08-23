Six Nations Firefighters labour fight in hands of tribunal

By Lisa Esse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- After three days of hearings, it could be October before Six Nations firefighters and captains find out if Canada’s Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) supports their right to unionize. The CIRB is an independent federal tribunal tasked with deciding if Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) claim to sovereignty trumps Six Nations Firefighters and Captains right to unionize. Six Nations Firefighters and Captain applied and were approved to join the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union. Now they have a second battle on their hands. SNEC is challenging their right to unionize on reserve, If successful the firefighters and captains could become the first band employees to unionize on reserve joining the ranks of other community members who may work as teachers,…
Related Posts
Experience the ‘Indigenous Peoples Experience’ at Fort Edmonton Park
August 23, 2023 9
By Deidre Thomas Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Indigenous Peoples Experience is truly an experience for…
Ottawa looked at changes to land claims process, acknowledged issues: documents
August 23, 2023 19
OTTAWA- Newly released internal documents show Canada has been pondering a new way to settle First…