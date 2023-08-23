Six Nations Elected Council to start lobbying

Six Nations is renewing the call to keep the excise tax being, invest not just in Six Nations but other Haudenosaunee communities, while working with surrounding municipalities. Elected Chief Mark Hill says he is working on different strategies for closing the infrastructure and funding gaps in the community, but he doesn’t want to give them all away. Some of those plans were discussed at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on August 14, but he said he couldn’t give his strategies away because voicing them publicly wouldn’t be smart. “I don’t want to get too much into it, it’s not much of a strategy if everyone knows about it,” he said. Hill and Councillor Greg Frazer attended a meeting with Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party last week and…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice