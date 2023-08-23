Six Nations Elected Council to start lobbying

Six Nations is renewing the call to keep the excise tax being, invest not just in Six Nations but other Haudenosaunee communities, while working with surrounding municipalities. Elected Chief Mark Hill says he is working on different strategies for closing the infrastructure and funding gaps in the community, but he doesn’t want to give them all away. Some of those plans were discussed at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on August 14, but he said he couldn’t give his strategies away because voicing them publicly wouldn’t be smart. “I don’t want to get too much into it, it’s not much of a strategy if everyone knows about it,” he said. Hill and Councillor Greg Frazer attended a meeting with Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party last week and…
Related Posts
Quebec missing 8,558 teachers days before start of school year
August 23, 2023 4
By Thomas MacDonald in Montreal Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville attempted to reassure parents Wednesday as…
Experience the ‘Indigenous Peoples Experience’ at Fort Edmonton Park
August 23, 2023 12
By Deidre Thomas Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Indigenous Peoples Experience is truly an experience for…