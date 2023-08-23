Six Nations to rally against Bill C-53

Six Nations is hoping to have as much representation as possible to rally against Bill C-53 in Ottawa next month. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a resolution during its Political Liaison meeting (Aug., 14) for all available councillors and Elected Chief Mark Hill to attend a Chiefs of Ontario (COO) rally against Bill C-53 . The COO is looking for as much support as possible to mount an objection to the Metis Nation self-government agreement. Councillor Hazel Johnson suggested taking a bus and filling it with community members, but Hill said SNEC had to make sure it could fill a bus and they would revisit the idea of community transportation at a later date. “It would be a good idea if council could invite one community member each so…
Related Posts
Experience the ‘Indigenous Peoples Experience’ at Fort Edmonton Park
August 23, 2023 12
By Deidre Thomas Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Indigenous Peoples Experience is truly an experience for…
Ottawa looked at changes to land claims process, acknowledged issues: documents
August 23, 2023 19
OTTAWA- Newly released internal documents show Canada has been pondering a new way to settle First…