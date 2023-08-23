Six Nations to rally against Bill C-53

Six Nations is hoping to have as much representation as possible to rally against Bill C-53 in Ottawa next month. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a resolution during its Political Liaison meeting (Aug., 14) for all available councillors and Elected Chief Mark Hill to attend a Chiefs of Ontario (COO) rally against Bill C-53 . The COO is looking for as much support as possible to mount an objection to the Metis Nation self-government agreement. Councillor Hazel Johnson suggested taking a bus and filling it with community members, but Hill said SNEC had to make sure it could fill a bus and they would revisit the idea of community transportation at a later date. “It would be a good idea if council could invite one community member each so…



