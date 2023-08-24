National News
ticker

Fire renews Maui stream water rights tension in longtime conflict over sacred Hawaiian resource

August 24, 2023 32 views

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher And Jae C. Hong THE ASSOCIATED PRESS LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP)- Shortly after the ignition of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert water from streams to fight the growing inferno. West Maui Land Company, Inc. said it eventually received approval from the Hawaii commission that oversees water management, but suggested the state body didn’t act quickly enough and first directed the company to talk with a downstream taro farmer who relies on stream water, according to letters by a company executive obtained by The Associated Press and other news outlets. Community members, including Native Hawaiian farmers, say the water the developer wanted for its reservoirs would not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

State of emergency declared in First Nation over illegal drugs

August 24, 2023 38

By John Chilibeck  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The chief of an Indigenous community where the illegal…

Read more
National News

Woman’s passion turns into a message of healing

August 24, 2023 26

By Emily Plihal  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Honouring the children who never returned home, and survivors…

Read more