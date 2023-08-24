Chiefs win league championship by sweeping Lakers to end Peterborough dynasty

The Six Nations Chiefs will compete in next month’s Mann Cup championship in B.C. after sweeping the Peterborough Lakers in the Major Series Lacrosse finals. (Photo credit Six Nations Chiefs) By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Chiefs have ensured that history will not be made this year. That’s because the Chiefs brought the Peterborough Lakers’ latest dynasty to an end on Thursday. Six Nations downed the host Lakers 10-5 in a match held at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. With the victory the Chiefs swept the Lakers 4-0 in their best-of-seven Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) championship final. More importantly, the Chiefs also earned the right to represent the MSL in next month’s national Mann Cup series in British Columbia. The Lakers were the four-time defending Mann Cup champions. The Peterborough…



