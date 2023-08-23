Uncategorized

Missing Six Nations man located safe

August 23, 2023
Jared

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER -Six Nations Police  said a  26-year-old man reported missing earlier has been located.
Police said Wednesday, Aug., 23, that the missing man Jared was found and is safe
Six Nations Police wish to thank  community members and media who helped in the search.
Police sought information on the man after reports were received  he was last ween two weeks ago.

 

