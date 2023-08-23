Uncategorized Missing Six Nations man located safe August 23, 2023 7 views Jared SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER -Six Nations Police said a 26-year-old man reported missing earlier has been located. Police said Wednesday, Aug., 23, that the missing man Jared was found and is safe Six Nations Police wish to thank community members and media who helped in the search. Police sought information on the man after reports were received he was last ween two weeks ago. Add Your Voice Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.