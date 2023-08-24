Woman’s passion turns into a message of healing

By Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SOUTH PEACE NEWS

Honouring the children who never returned home, and survivors of residential schools, is a way to help people heal, in the eyes of Peace River artist Judy Ducharme.

Her breathtaking artistry has graced the crosswalk near the Treaty 8 Memorial at Riverfront Park. She has graciously painted a crosswalk the last two years to help family, friends, and people in the community in their healing process.

Emily Plihal/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/SOUTH PEACE NEWS/LJI is a federally funded program

For more go to: WWW.theturtleislandnews.com

Add Your Voice