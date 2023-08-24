Uncategorized

Woman’s passion turns into a message of healing

August 24, 2023 22 views

By Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SOUTH PEACE NEWS

Honouring the children who never returned home, and survivors of residential schools, is a way to help people heal, in the eyes of Peace River artist Judy Ducharme.

Her breathtaking artistry has graced the crosswalk near the Treaty 8 Memorial at Riverfront Park. She has graciously painted a crosswalk the last two years to help family, friends, and people in the community in their healing process.

Emily Plihal/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/SOUTH PEACE NEWS/LJI is a federally funded program

 For more go to:  WWW.theturtleislandnews.com

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Missing Six Nations man located safe

August 23, 2023 33

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER -Six Nations Police  said a  26-year-old man reported missing earlier…

Read more
Weekly Cartoon
Uncategorized

Weekly Cartoon

August 23, 2023 33

Read more

Leave a Reply