Hundreds of thousands ‘at risk’ from Indigenous claim: N.B. premier

August 25, 2023 23 views

By John Chilibeck  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his Progressive Conservative government has filed a court action to protect the property rights of hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens who he says are threatened by a big Indigenous title claim. But a lawyer for the six First Nations that dot the St. John River dismissed the premier’s assertion, arguing the lawsuit wouldn’t affect the homes and businesses of ordinary people. On Thursday, the provincial government filed a motion asking the Court of King’s Bench in Fredericton to amend a giant title claim made by the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick. If granted, it would exclude more than 250,000 properties owned by individuals who are not parties to the claim and unrepresented in the proceedings. Since…

