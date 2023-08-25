MNO calls for talks with First Nations as chiefs plan rally to kill Metis self government bill

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Wabun Tribal Council is no longer seeking a temporary injunction to delay implementation of Bill C-53, federal legislation that will recognize Metis self-government in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Arguments were heard in Federal Court Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. An application for judicial review was filed by Wabun Tribal Council against the federal government in March challenging the Metis Nation of Ontario’s (MNO) self-government agreement with Canada. “We may simply push for a hearing because we’re not permitted to tell our story deep enough when we’re in the injunction phases,” said Jason Batise, executive director of the council. “I think the court really does need to hear our side of the tale fully, including the evidence that the Wabun Tribal Council and…



