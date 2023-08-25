National News
Treaty

MNO calls for talks with First Nations as chiefs plan rally to kill Metis self government bill

August 25, 2023 20 views

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Wabun Tribal Council is no longer seeking a temporary injunction to delay implementation of Bill C-53, federal legislation that will recognize Metis self-government in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Arguments were heard in Federal Court Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. An application for judicial review was filed by Wabun Tribal Council against the federal government in March challenging the Metis Nation of Ontario’s (MNO) self-government agreement with Canada. “We may simply push for a hearing because we’re not permitted to tell our story deep enough when we’re in the injunction phases,” said Jason Batise, executive director of the council. “I think the court really does need to hear our side of the tale fully, including the evidence that the Wabun Tribal Council and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

August 25, 2023 17

First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than…

Read more
National News

Family of Mi’kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province for negligence

August 25, 2023 17

 By Marlo Glass THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- The family of a Mi’kmaw woman who died in…

Read more