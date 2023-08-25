National News
ticker

Kinew promises strong Indigenous leadership under an NDP government 

August 25, 2023 28 views

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The leader of the Manitoba NDP continues to make his case for First Nations leaders and community members to cast votes for the NDP in the upcoming election, saying his party would represent the interests of Indigenous people because it would bring strong Indigenous leaders to the Manitoba Legislature. NDP leader and candidate for premier in Manitoba’s upcoming provincial election Wab Kinew spoke to First Nations Chiefs and leaders last week at an Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) annual meeting at the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, and again this week at a meeting of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Chiefs and officials held in Thompson, where he spoke virtually. Kinew said he hopes to see First Nations voters come out and vote NDP, and he…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

August 25, 2023 3

First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than…

Read more
National News

Family of Mi’kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province for negligence

August 25, 2023 12

 By Marlo Glass THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- The family of a Mi’kmaw woman who died in…

Read more