Kinew promises strong Indigenous leadership under an NDP government 

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The leader of the Manitoba NDP continues to make his case for First Nations leaders and community members to cast votes for the NDP in the upcoming election, saying his party would represent the interests of Indigenous people because it would bring strong Indigenous leaders to the Manitoba Legislature. NDP leader and candidate for premier in Manitoba’s upcoming provincial election Wab Kinew spoke to First Nations Chiefs and leaders last week at an Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) annual meeting at the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, and again this week at a meeting of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Chiefs and officials held in Thompson, where he spoke virtually. Kinew said he hopes to see First Nations voters come out and vote NDP, and he…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice