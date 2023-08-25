Judge OKs updated Great Lakes fishing agreement between native tribes, state and federal agencies

By John Flesher THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP)- A federal judge on Thursday approved an agreement between four Native American tribes and state and federal regulatory agencies to revise a fishing policy covering parts of three of the Great Lakes. The deal extends for 24 years a system overseeing commercial and sport fishing in sections of lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior covered by an 1836 treaty. Those areas are entirely within the U.S. and under Michigan’s jurisdiction. The agreement “respects and promotes tribal fishing rights and opportunities, yet it also preserves the Great Lakes fishery and recognizes the shared nature of the resource,” U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said in a written opinion. He overruled objections from the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, which refused to join…



