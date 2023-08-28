Ballots in Mushkegowuk grand chief election being recounted 

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mushkegowuk grand chief election is going to a recount. The Mushkegowuk chief electoral officer Sherry Davey has announced that a recount will be held for the grand chief vote that occurred on Friday, Aug. 25. The recount will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Early Saturday morning, Walter Leo Friday was declared the grand chief elect with 365 votes. If the numbers remain the same, he will serve a four-year term. Incumbent Alison Linklater received 359 votes and Ernest Beck received 275, with 45 ballots being marked as spoiled. Recounts can be requested by candidates who have lost by less than 30 votes, according to the Mushkegowuk election code. It can only happen once unless the chief electoral officer considers it necessary….



