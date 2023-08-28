National News
ticker

Racism partly to blame for unequal health care provided to Indigenous women: PHAC study

August 28, 2023 1 view

By Camille Bains THE CANADIAN PRESS Racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and girls have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts, says a study by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Compared with non-Indigenous females, those in the three distinct groups reported a higher prevalence of diagnosed chronic diseases and worse mental health, including mood or anxiety disorders, says the study, which noted Canada’s colonial history of residential schools, forced or coerced sterilization and destruction of traditional lands. Researchers used data for all females aged 15 to 55 from the annual Canadian Community Health Survey between 2015 and 2020. That amounted to 6,000 people from the three distinct groups and 74,760 non-Indigenous females, all in their reproductive years….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

August 25, 2023 77

First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than…

Read more
National News

Family of Mi’kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province for negligence

August 25, 2023 81

 By Marlo Glass THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- The family of a Mi’kmaw woman who died in…

Read more