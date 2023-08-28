National News
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday. The department is also mulling over possible amendments to the Indian Act and the Specific Claims Tribunal Act, though it didn’t say what those changes would be. The response came after The Canadian Press obtained briefing materials prepared for the deputy minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada under the Access to Information Act. The July 2022 documents say Canada was mulling over changes to language about modern land surrenders, noting some First Nations are unwilling to settle specific claims if they have to do so. Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations by Canada, including the administration of land or other…

