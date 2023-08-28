National News
Hill backstops Rivermen to victory in opening match at Presidents Cup tournament

August 28, 2023 49 views

The Six Nations Rivermen, in dark jerseys, edged the host Oakville Rock in their opening game of the national Presidents Cup tournament on Sunday. (Photo credit Sam Laskaris) By Sam Laskaris Writer Dusty Hill did it all on Sunday. For starters the Six Nations Rivermen netminder made 46 saves, including numerous spectacular ones. Hill also chipped in offensively as he frequently heaved bombs-away passes to teammates. He was credited with two assists, including a helper on the game-winning goal, as the Rivermen edged the Oakville Rock 5-4 in their tournament opener at the Presidents Cup, the national Senior B championships. Thus, it was no surprise Hill was named as Six Nations’ player of the game. All matches at the seven-team tournament, which continues until this Saturday, are being held at…

