National News
ticker

Kitikmeot Inuit Association aims to be `fully staffed by year’s end’ 

August 28, 2023 34 views

By Tom Taylor  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) is hoping to have a complete roster of staff in the near future. The organization, which represents the interests of Inuit in the Kitikmeot region, employed 30 people as of Aug. 23, with eight open positions still to be filled. Fred Pedersen, the organization’s executive director, is hopeful those vacancies will be filled by the end of the year. “The vacancies are not causing operational problems, just causing a few staff to work on extra duties,” Pedersen said. “We are getting by with no problems, but it makes it harder for some to take time off during the summer period. We’re hopeful that we will be fully staffed by years end.” Despite his optimism, Pedersen admits that KIA…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alaska report details 280 missing Indigenous people, including whether disappearances are suspicious

August 28, 2023 15

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP)- Law enforcement has prepared a first-of-its-kind report detailing missing Alaska Natives and American…

Read more
National News

Ballots in Mushkegowuk grand chief election being recounted 

August 28, 2023 16

By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mushkegowuk grand chief election is going to a…

Read more