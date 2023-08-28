Elder’s injuries show need for Mi’kmaq nursing home: ex chief

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Robert Levi says his family was astonished when a nurse at a hospital in Moncton told them their elderly mother had been choked by a male patient with dementia while she laid in her bed. But that wasn’t the worst of it. The former chief of Elsipogtog, New Brunswick’s largest Indigenous community, said his mother somehow fell a couple of weeks later when she was being escorted to physiotherapy at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, splitting open her face and requiring nearly a dozen stitches. “My poor mom,” said Levi, 67, whose mother, Elizabeth Levi, is in her late-80s. “You should see the photo of her injuries. It’s heartbreaking. I happened to be in Moncton with my grandson, so we rushed in…



