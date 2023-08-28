Spending cuts to ISC a `grave disservice’ to First Nations people: AMC

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) say they are concerned about proposed spending cuts at Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and about what those cuts could mean for people they say are already struggling to receive adequate and equitable services in First Nations communities. “Our people are already grappling with chronically underfunded and understaffed service delivery systems,” AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said Monday in a media release. “Further cutting this funding would be a grave disservice to the very people that need these services to survive.” Merrick’s comments come in reaction to recent projections that show that ISC is expected to drop total spending at the department from $23.6 billion in 2022-2023 to $16 billion by 2025-26. “The estimated drop in spending sends…



