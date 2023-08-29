Six Nations man facing multiple charges after failing to stop for police

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged a 26-year-old local man with multiple criminal offences after a vehicle failed to stop for police. Six Nations Police said the charges stemmed from an incident Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 3:00 AM, when, police on patrol, saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of 5th Line Road. Police said the vehicle fail to stop for multiple stop signs and pulled into a private driveway. Police activated their emergency lights and began following the vehicle, but said the vehicle failed to stop for police and continued into a field at the back of the property. Police exited their cruiser and followed the vehicle on foot locating the vehicle in the field and…



