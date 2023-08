Group looks to give teachers some northern exposure

By Maggie Macintosh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Winnipeg teachers could temporarily relocate to a First Nation school without losing their permanent job, seniority or benefits if city school boards enter secondment agreements with a charity that helps northern communities staff classrooms. Teach For Canada _ Gakinaamaage has been meeting with local education leaders in recent months to expand the national organization’s outreach and fulfil its mandate to help band council-run schools recruit and retain employees. “It ultimately impacts the children. They can’t become engaged if they don’t have enough teachers or if there’s a revolving door of teachers throughout the year,” said executive director Ken Sanderson. Manitoba’s four-year high school graduation rate was 83 per cent in 2021-22. Among Indigenous teenagers, the graduation rate was just over 50 per cent….



