Saskatchewan chiefs to file lawsuit against province, feds for resource rights

August 29, 2023 36 views

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced plans to sue the federal and provincial governments over legislation chiefs say infringes on treaty rights. “This is our biggest treaty battle,” Chief Bobby Cameron said Tuesday at a news conference with chiefs from Saskatchewan, as well as Alberta and Manitoba. Cameron said the statement of claim will be a constitutional challenge against the Saskatchewan First Act, passed by the provincial government last year, and the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement between the Prairie provinces and Ottawa. Cameron warned resource development companies looking to Saskatchewan that a “battle is brewing,” saying Indigenous people are entitled to resource-revenue sharing. He said the federation is looking for a 25 per cent resource-sharing deal across the board as…

