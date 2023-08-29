Indigenous protesters ordered to stop thwarting planned mine

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A judge has extended an injunction that forbids a mother and son – and any of their supporters – from interfering with the construction work in preparation for a controversial mine in New Brunswick. Justice Thomas Christie issued the order Tuesday in Burton Provincial Court in a case that has pitted the mining firm Northcliff Resources against Indigenous and other environmental protesters. He said the defendants, Andrea and Nicholas Polchies, both of Wotstak (Woodstock First Nation), “don’t get to make up the rules in which we govern ourselves.” Northcliff sought the injunction last week, arguing before Christie that the mother, son and other demonstrators had been hampering operations at the proposed Sisson Mine for upwards of seven years. They’ve built an Indigenous encampment…



