93 areas of interest found at site of former Saskatchewan residential school

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON- A chief in Saskatchewan says her heart is broken after ground-penetrating radar located 93 areas of interest at the site of a former residential school. English River First Nation Chief Jenny Wolverine said it’s believed 79 of the areas of interest at the Beauval Indian Residential School could be the size of possible children’s graves and 14 could be the size of infants. “It breaks my heart that there’s likely more, or even that there’s even one,” Wolverine said Tuesday in Saskatoon. “The experience of residential school is horrific.” Earlier this month, 83 areas of interest were located at the site and the additional 10 were confirmed as archeological flags were being placed in the area. Wolverine said the community is saddened…



