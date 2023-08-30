National News
Mohawk language Bible published after decades long effort by one Quebec man 

August 30, 2023 33 views

  By Morgan Lowrie THE CANADIAN PRESS KANESATAKE- Harvey Satewas Gabriel still remembers the first time he heard a preacher read Bible passages in the Mohawk language back in the 1950s. He watched the United Church minister open the book and translate the Scripture into Mohawk straight off the page as he read, the words sounding like “honey” to the then-17-year-old from Kanesatake, Que. Gabriel went home and asked his mother why there was no Mohawk Bible. She said, “That’s a big project, who’s going to translate that?” he recalls. That conversation would spark a decades-long passion that culminates this fall with the publication of a complete Mohawk-language Bible, most of it translated by Gabriel himself. The 83-year-old estimates it took him about 17 years, on and off, to complete…

