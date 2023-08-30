National News
ticker

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations plan to sue governments

August 30, 2023 35 views

By Kimiya Shokoohi  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Leaders from First Nations communities across the Canadian Prairies stood in unison on Tuesday, announcing plans to pursue legal action against provincial and federal governments for allegedly breaching treaty agreements. “They held my hand and said, `You’re my friend,’ ” Sweetgrass First Nation Chief Lorie Whitecalf said at a Tuesday news conference in Saskatoon. “As soon as the pipes were turned on, they forgot my name.” Gathering under a large wooden teepee outside the offices of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), with the support of chiefs from Saskatchewan and Alberta, expressed frustrations that have led to this point. Leaders said they feel that agreements, including the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement and Treaty Land Entitlement Framework, are being ignored. “What we…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Marching to Ottawa for neglected and murdered Indigenous men: One family’s fight for justice grows

August 30, 2023 25

By Michelle Stewar Writer Summer in Canada means our highways are filled with tourists and travellers.…

Read more
National News

Saskatchewan chiefs to file lawsuit against province, feds for resource rights

August 30, 2023 35

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced…

Read more