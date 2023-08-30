Local News
It’s about friendship at the Mississauga of the Credit First Nation Pow Wow

August 30, 2023 39 views
It’s all about being friends at the Mississauga of Credit First Nations’ annual powwow held over the weekend. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

Under the canopy of trees Mississaugas of Credit First Nation hold annual pow wow By Lisa Iesse Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT – The 35th annual Three Fires Homecoming Powwow welcomed hundreds of community members, new friends and allies. Out of the lush, serene grove the Powwow erupted in drumming, singing, and dancing. Streams of sound and colour swept the arena. The Powwow began Friday (August 25). A Sunrise Ceremony and the Lighting of the Fires took place early Saturday (August 26) near the Old Council House at Mississaugas’ of the Credit First Nation (MCFN). The Powwow continued Sunday beginning with another sunrise ceremony. Head Veteran Gary Sioux carried the MCFN Eagle Staff. Six Nations Veterans Association, attended led by Sergeant in Arms Jessica Miller and Rick Miller, Doris McKay…

