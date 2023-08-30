Tribal ranger draws weapon on climate activists blocking road to Burning Man; conduct under review

Burning Man 2022 in the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. By Associated Press THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NIXON, Nev. (AP)- A tribal ranger’s conduct is under review after he pointed a weapon Sunday at environmental activists and plowed his patrol vehicle through their blockade on the road leading to the annual Burning Man counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. The incident unfolded on a rural stretch of highway on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation in northwestern Nevada. The protest calling attention to climate change stopped traffic as attendees were headed to the Black Rock Desert north of the reservation for opening day of Burning Man. A news release from the tribe’s chairman, James J. Phoenix, described the incident as a ranger using his patrol vehicle to clear “debris”…



