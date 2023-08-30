National News
ticker

Saskatchewan chiefs to file lawsuit against province, feds for resource rights

August 30, 2023 31 views

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced plans to sue the federal and provincial governments over legislation chiefs say infringes on treaty rights. “This is our biggest treaty battle,” Chief Bobby Cameron said Tuesday at a news conference with chiefs from Saskatchewan, as well as Alberta and Manitoba. Cameron said the statement of claim will be a constitutional challenge against the Saskatchewan First Act, passed by the provincial government earlier this year, and the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement between the Prairie provinces and Ottawa. Cameron warned resource development companies looking to Saskatchewan that a “battle is brewing,” saying Indigenous people are entitled to resource-revenue sharing. He said the federation is looking for a 25 per cent resource-sharing deal across the board…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Marching to Ottawa for neglected and murdered Indigenous men: One family’s fight for justice grows

August 30, 2023 24

By Michelle Stewar Writer Summer in Canada means our highways are filled with tourists and travellers.…

Read more
National News

Tribal ranger draws weapon on climate activists blocking road to Burning Man; conduct under review

August 30, 2023 38

Burning Man 2022 in the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev.  By Associated Press THE ASSOCIATED…

Read more