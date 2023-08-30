National News
ticker

Marching to Ottawa for neglected and murdered Indigenous men: One family’s fight for justice grows

August 30, 2023 25 views

By Michelle Stewar Writer Summer in Canada means our highways are filled with tourists and travellers. For many summers now, some travellers move with a specific mission on those highways: to raise awareness about social issues facing Indigenous Peoples and the ongoing harmful impacts of Canada’s Indian Residential School program. This summer, the Dubois family from the Pasqua First Nation in Saskatchewan is taking that walk. As they march from Regina to Ottawa, their hope is to raise awareness about the vulnerabilities and systemic inequalities faced by Indigenous boys, men and Two-Spirit People. Specifically, the Dubois family is hoping to get some care and raise attention about what happened to two of their deceased family members. They are also demanding a national inquiry into missing, murdered and neglected Indigenous boys,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatchewan chiefs to file lawsuit against province, feds for resource rights

August 30, 2023 35

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has announced…

Read more
National News

Tribal ranger draws weapon on climate activists blocking road to Burning Man; conduct under review

August 30, 2023 41

Burning Man 2022 in the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev.  By Associated Press THE ASSOCIATED…

Read more