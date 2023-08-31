Rivermen edge Mohawks to stay alive in Presidents Cup playoff hunt

By Sam Laskaris Writer They’re still alive. The Six Nations Rivermen managed to keep their chances of participating in the Presidents Cup playoff rounds alive on Wednesday by eking out a 10-9 victory over the Kahnawake Mohawks. With the win the Rivermen improved their round-robin record to 2-3-0 at the national Senior B lacrosse tournament, which is being held this week in Oakville. Seven teams are participating in the President Cup. Round-robin action will conclude on Thursday. The top four finishers will then advance to the tournament’s playoff portion, which begins Friday with a pair of semi-final matches. To have any hope of qualifying for the tourney’s playoffs, the Rivermen will first need to win their final round-robin contest, scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. versus the Tuscarora Tomahawks. If…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice