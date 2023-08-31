National News
Woman accusing ex NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public

August 31, 2023 3 views

 By Dylan Robertson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others. Carmen Roy, who works for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, is alleging that she was sexually assaulted on May 1 in Winnipeg, and police say they arrested the former MP on June 27. In a written statement to The Canadian Press, Roy says she is pondering a civil suit. Her lawyer says Roy was at work when the alleged incident happened, but she is not able to provide more details. The lawyer representing Saganash says in a statement that his client is presumed innocent and requested that his privacy be respected. None of the allegations have been tested in court….

