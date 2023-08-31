Decision to restore employee indicates racism alive and well in Quebec, Indigenous organizations say

By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The decision to restore a Joliette hospital employee to her job has shows once more that Indigenous lives are not worth saving and that there is something fundamentally wrong with the health-care system in Quebec, said a Kahnawake community member who heads up the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Heath and Social Services Commission. “It’s obvious that the policies and laws of the current health care system must be decolonized to enshrine genuine principles of cultural safety co-developed with First Nations. The injustices experienced by Joyce Echaquan or any other First Nations person are unacceptable and deserve to be addressed with all necessary means to put an end to it,” said Derek Montour. A recent decision by the provincial Tribunal de grief…



