Ontario housing minister apologizes for his role in Greenbelt land swap, keeping job

By Liam Casey and William Eltherington THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario’s housing minister apologized Thursday for his role in the Greenbelt land swap that two legislative watchdogs have said benefited certain developers. But he will keep his job with the backing of Premier Doug Ford. Housing Minister Steve Clark’s apology came a day after a scathing report from the province’s integrity commissioner, who found Clark violated two sections of the Members’ Integrity Act as the government removed land from the protected Greenbelt for housing. Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake found the Greenbelt land removal process was marked by “unnecessary hastiness and deception.” He found Clark’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato, was the driving force behind the land swap that benefited certain land developers and that Clark failed to oversee his…



