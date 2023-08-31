National News
ticker

Ontario housing minister apologizes for his role in Greenbelt land swap, keeping job

August 31, 2023 30 views

 By Liam Casey and William Eltherington THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario’s housing minister apologized Thursday for his role in the Greenbelt land swap that two legislative watchdogs have said benefited certain developers. But he will keep his job with the backing of Premier Doug Ford. Housing Minister Steve Clark’s apology came a day after a scathing report from the province’s integrity commissioner, who found Clark violated two sections of the Members’ Integrity Act as the government removed land from the protected Greenbelt for housing. Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake found the Greenbelt land removal process was marked by “unnecessary hastiness and deception.” He found Clark’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato, was the driving force behind the land swap that benefited certain land developers and that Clark failed to oversee his…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ongoing cost of living crisis should trigger another housing benefit payment: Singh

August 31, 2023 23

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal government needs to issue another $500 benefit…

Read more
National News

Recount confirms Friday as Mushkegowuk grand chief elect

August 31, 2023 27

By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A recount of the Mushkegowuk election ballots has resulted…

Read more